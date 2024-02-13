Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday will feature in the latest series of the Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'til I die' - and a current Black Cats star has given an insight into one incident that took place in the League One play-off semi-final between the two sides during the 2021/22 season.

The Owls wasted a number of chances to secure an advantage during the first leg in the North East as then-Black Cats striker Ross Stewart got the only goal of the game at the Stadium of Light. With almost 33,000 in attendance for the return leg at Hillsborough, Wednesday got back into the tie when Lee Gregory looked to have forced extra-time when he scored with quarter of an hour remaining.

However, it would be Sunderland that would set up a play-off final clash with Wycombe after Patrick Roberts broke Wednesday hearts by firing the decisive blow in second-half injury-time as his side completed the first part of what would be a successful push for promotion into the Championship.

The premiere of the third series of the documentary took place on Wearside earlier this week and an incident that took place across both legs of the play-off semi-final clash between Wednesday and the Black Cats was discussed by Sunderland star Luke O'Nien as he gave an insight into his battle with Owls stalwart Barry Bannan.

As reported initially by the Sunderland Echo, O'Nien, speaking at the premiere of the series, said: "In the first ten minutes of the first leg, I tackled him and gave a foul away against him. He then told me that I'd have to do more than that to stop him, which was funny because he ended up having the fewest touches of any player that game."

The pair came together once again during the second leg as Bannan celebrated in front of O'Nien after setting up Gregory's goal and told the former Wycombe Wanderers man that his team was "gone," and he was to blame for losing his side the game.

O'Nien continued: "My heart sank. Because he got the ball. In that moment, I thought I was tight but I wasn't because he got the pass that ended up leading to the goal. I couldn't believe it. I felt like I let the team down right there."