Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday predicted as pundit lays out extent of Owls task
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Wednesday might be going into tonight's match against Leicester City with their tails up, following a much-needed win over Birmingham City on Friday but few will give them a chance of making it two on the bounce as they head to the King Power Stadium.
The Owls managed to take a point off the Foxes back in November, thanks to a last minute equaliser from Jeff Hendrick at Hillsborough, but in the 13 matches since, Leicester have only dropped points on three occasions - losing to Coventry and drawing twice with fellow promotion-chasers Ipswich Town.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's victory over Birmingham ended a run of four league matches without a win, off the back of two wins over Preston and Hull during the New Year period which had suggested the Owls might have turned a corner.
Danny Rohl's men will be buoyed by that recent 2-0 success, though, not least due to the performances of January signings Ike Ugbo, who doubled-up with his first goals for the club and Ian Poveda, whose trickery in his first start offered Owls fans hope the Leeds United loanee can be a key figure in their side's quest for Championship survival.
However, the challenge of notching-up another win and putting pressure on fourth-bottom Huddersfield, who are at home to Sunderland on Wednesday night, doesn't get much more difficult than taking on a team brimming with Premier League-quality and sitting 11 points clear of their nearest rivals at the top of the table.
And, with that in mind, Sky Sports EFL pundit and presenter, David Prutton is not expecting a surprise result at the King Power tonight as he went for a 2-0 win for Leicester.
"Leicester are cruising away," explaining why, in his Sky Sports Championship predictions column. "Every time you think there is the smallest of chances they could get dragged in, they go and reel off another few wins on the bounce to pull even further ahead of the pack.
"Sheffield Wednesday got a massive, massive win on Friday night over Birmingham. But this is not the game they would have wanted to run into to try and build momentum. It’s got home win written all over it."