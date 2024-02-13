Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday face arguably their biggest test of the season when they visit runaway Championship leaders Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The Foxes are looking to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League at the first attempt this season and they look well on the way to doing so as they head into their meeting with Danny Röhl’s men sat 11 points clear at the top of the Championship table. By contrast, Wednesday’s form on the road is amongst the worst in the second tier of English football. The Owls have won just two of their away games so far this season and only bottom of the table Rotherham United possess a worse record on their travels.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the odds being stacked against them on Tuesday night, Wednesday will be backed by an impressive travelling support as they aim to give an unexpected boost to their battle against relegation back into League One.

Where and when will Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday take place?

The Owls will travel to table-topping Leicester on Tuesday 13th February for a 7.45pm kick-off. The game will take place at the Foxes’ King Power Stadium, where the hosts have lost just two of their 15 league games on hime soil so far this season.

What is the latest team news ahead of Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Leicester are expected to be without Wilfried Ndidi as he battles back from a knee injury and Kelechi Iheanacho is not expected to be involved after representing Nigeria in their African Cup of Nations Final with Cote D'Ivoire on Sunday. Jannik Vestergaard and Marc Albrighton remain on the sidelines. Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, John Buckley and Dominic Iorfa will will all miss out for Wednesday - although the latter has made an earlier than expected return to training.

What has Danny Rohl said about facing Leicester City?

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round replay at Coventry City on Tuesday night. The Owls lost 4-1. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

“In this league you have a lot of big, big games with strong opponents and I will not look to the table because everybody knows this. We did a good job at home against Leicester but of course away down there, it is much more difficult. We have to go and be brave. We want to brave and try again. Why not?”

What has Enzo Maresca said about facing Sheffield Wednesday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The message is quite clear. With me, since I've been here, it's quite clear in terms of the day by day, it dictates the first XI. If any drop for any reason, they're not going to play. Not only this league, but in general, if you are not 100% involved...the opposition will see Leicester, they are waiting for our game. If we're not ready, it's not good."

Is Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday live on television?