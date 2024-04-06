Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poveda was back in the Wednesday XI at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon as they ran out 2-0 winners over QPR in the capital, however he had to come off inside half an hour following what looked like a hamstring injury that he sustained while chasing the ball.

Röhl didn’t go into any details about the issue in his post-match press conference, but did say that he thinks it’s a ‘muscle injury’ and seemed to suggest that there are concerns for the rest of his season with the Owls.

There was some positive news on the injury front, though, and the Wednesday boss said that having three of his players making their return to action was ‘helpful’.

“I expect that it’s again a muscle injury,” he said. “And when you look now we have just four weeks to go, so it could be not good for us… But the good thing for us was that Josh (Windass) got 60 minutes, Kristian Pedersen was back, Callum Paterson was back, and that’s always helpful.