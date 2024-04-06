Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German coach watched on as Anthony Musaba sealed the deal in injury time, their first three-point haul in over a month taking them to within a point of the safety spots with five matches remaining. The knee of Djeidi Gassama opened the scoring after a mazy run into the Rangers box. Both players came off the bench, leaving Röhl delighted with the efforts of those who came off the bench.

It came at the end of a week that saw the German coach deliver an angry public response to a lacklustre defeat at Middlesbrough on Easter Monday.

“We changed a lot,” Röhl said. “We changed the formation, five players. It was clear after the Middlesbrough game that we couldn’t just continue and hope that we change something. For me it was clear I had to make an impact after the game, on Monday and on Tuesday. But the biggest impact today was the performance from everybody.”

It was the cohesion and battle in the Wednesday side that Röhl most valued, quietening a crowd that booed QPR off the field at full-time.

“I think some players were disappointed because I was disappointed in them,” the Wednesday boss continued. “Today we ran as a team and we were very strong. To come here, it is a difficult one, like Millwall, they are tough places to be. We did well as a team and also in set pieces, they are a strong team who try to come into the right areas with cross balls and set pieces. They try to get something and it is difficult to defend, especially when we were on this run.