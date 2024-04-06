Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba got the goals at Loftus Road as the Owls ran out 2-0 winners against QPR, and though it didn’t change their league position it did get them back on track in their battle for survival in the Championship.

There were some strong performances out there for Danny Röhl’s as they gave him the reaction he’ll have been hoping for after the Middlesbrough result, and many will be pleased with how they performed.

Take a look at our ratings from a good day in the capital below:

James Beadle - 7 Didn't have a great deal to do for the most part, but was a steadying influence behind the backline and did what he had to do when called upon. A tidy showing from him.

Dominic Iorfa - 7 A solid performance from the Wednesday man, who was back at right back after Röhl's shake-up. Did well defensively and made some important interventions.

Bambo Diaby - 8 Had a job on his hands trying to deal with Sinclair Armstrong, but persevered with it brilliantly and was a rock at the back for Wednesday. Used his strength to excellent effect time and time again.

Michael Ihiekwe - 7 Was strong in the heart of Wednesday's backline without needing to do anything spectacular - will be delighted with the clean sheet as well.