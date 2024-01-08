The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made with home ties for both Sheffield clubs

Ties will take place across the weekend of January 27 to 28, although fixtures could be played from Friday, January 26 to Monday, January 29 once broadcast selections are confirmed.

The Sheffield rivals both progressed into the fourth round with relative ease. The Blades were given the easier task in round three as they won 4-0 at League Two Gillingham, with William Osula netting a first-half brace before James McAtee scored twice late on for a resounding win.

The Owls also progressed into the next round with a 4-0 win but against stronger opposition as they defeated Championship rivals Cardiff City at Hillsborough. Josh Windass fired the hosts in front after two minutes before a Romaine Sawyers own goal and Liam Palmer effort made it 3-0 before half time. Mallik Wilks then capped off a superb performance in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Speaking after his side's third round win, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “We did a job, didn’t we? We knew they’d be spirited opponents and it was a great experience for our younger lads. Everybody in the world outside of Sheffield was expecting an upset today. We haven’t won a lot of games of football but this was a good afternoon’s work.

“Maybe it was a bit of kidology from me this week, but I always thought we’d do it. I know what these occasions are like; this is where you really get judged as a player. There weren’t any shortcuts in our approach to the game, and there weren’t any shortcuts on the pitch today. If we’d have let the crowd find their voice, we’d have felt their heat. But we never really allowed that, the way we kept the ball, the way we took our chances, and the way we defended when we had to.

“Winning is enjoyable for everybody today. I’m not going to be embarrassed about winning a game, I’m not going to be embarrassed for our reaction to it. We had to be good today and we were.”

Meanwhile, Owls head coach Danny Rohl expressed his delight at their win, and hailed goalkeeper Cameron Dawson who stunningly saved two penalties from Cardiff shortly after Windass had put Wednesday in front.

He reflected: “Cameron has shown in the past that he is there. Today he has saved two penalties, it was great. I always protect my players and in the past when there were some mistakes – I think today he showed he is ready. It was a performance everyone will speak about, but we won’t speak about individuals, it was just the team. The team did the job we have to do and that’s it.

“But my team did well for the result. It was OK, next round. Now it’s about keeping going, recovery and I’ve always spoken about the momentum. I want to keep this."

Brighton defeated Stoke City 4-2 in their third round tie, but went behind after 16 minutes and were being held until Joao Pedro's 71st-minute strike. Coventry also defeated lower league opposition as they won 6-2 at home to Oxford United.

Full fourth round draw

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers