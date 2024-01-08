Chris Wilder was left "scratching his head" after a freak training ground incident ruled Jayden Bogle out of Sheffield United's FA Cup trip to Gillingham on Saturday. The defender, who has been amongst United's most impressive performers since Wilder's return to Bramall Lane, was one of a number of notable absentees from the teamsheet at Priestfield.

The absence of key men such as Bogle and fellow defenders George Baldock, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Auston Trusty didn't trouble United too much as they ran out 4-0 winners, thanks to braces in either half from young striker Will Osula and Manchester City loan star James McAtee. Youngsters Andre Brooks and Femi Seriki were also handed another chance to impress and while Brooks has now featured in every game of Wilder's second spell, right-back Seriki's inclusion was not initially planned.

"You wouldn't believe it," said Wilder ruefully when asked about some of his absentees at Gillingham. "It's opened up for Femi but Jayden was playing and on Thursday someone crashed the ball into the back of his head and he's suffered slight concussion. You're scratching your head, really. He was rubbing his head and I was scratching my head! So there were protocols and everything on that ruled him out today.

"With George, there are two or three we couldn't risk today because we have to be at our best in terms of the Premier League games coming up. If it was the last game of the season, I'm sure George, Anel, Oli Mac, Auston Trusty would have been available. But it's up to them now to get back in the team, isn't it?"