Sheffield Wednesday have condemned the actions of a supporter that mocked the tragic death of George Baldock at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Wednesday faced United on Sunday afternoon as the two teams met for the first time in almost six years, and there was a hostile environment around S2 as fans looked to gain bragging rights for the city after years of the Steel City derby’s absence.

There was, however, a major sour note at United’s home ground as images emerged of a supporter holding up a phone with the words ‘Where’s Baldock?’ written on them, a reference to the passing of former United favourite, Baldock, after he died in Greece last month.

Someone has already been identified on social media, with fans moving quickly to shout down his actions, and now Wednesday have issued a statement on the back of it - explaining that an investigation is now underway with South Yorkshire Police.

The club took to social media to say, “The club are aware of an image circulating on social media and roundly condemn this abhorrent act. We are working together with South Yorkshire Police on an immediate investigation and make it absolutely clear that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

Wednesday are back in action after the international break now, with Cardiff City visiting Hillsborough on November 23rd as they seek a return to winning ways.