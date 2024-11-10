Two fives in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Sheffield United squeeze out narrow derby win

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 10th Nov 2024, 14:36 BST

Sheffield Wednesday left the first Steel City derby in over five years with a wound or two to lick as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

The Owls were able to scrap out an even first half, shading the play and going in goalless. But Tyrese Campbell’s poked winner from the second phase of a set piece proved enough to turn the game in United’s favour, Wednesday unable to create a great deal against what is to date one of the most successful defensive units in the division.

Squeezed out on the day, the defeat stretches Wednesday’s goalless run in derby clashes to four matches and pushes them into the final international break of the year in the 15th place.

Here are our ratings from a nip-and-tuck defeat at Bramall Lane.

Out really smartly to deny a Blades counter midway through the first half. Kicking not always on point but some important distribution in there. Criticism for the goal feels very harsh.

1. James Beadle - 6

Out really smartly to deny a Blades counter midway through the first half. Kicking not always on point but some important distribution in there. Criticism for the goal feels very harsh.

Broke excellently to enforce Burrows into a yellow card tackle midway through the first half. Strong in his duels. Didn't quite make enough of a couple of opportunities at set pieces. Finished the game playing up top.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Broke excellently to enforce Burrows into a yellow card tackle midway through the first half. Strong in his duels. Didn't quite make enough of a couple of opportunities at set pieces. Finished the game playing up top.

Couple of lovely balls out from the back to set up moves. Combined with Charles to pull of goal-saving block early in the second half.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - 7

Couple of lovely balls out from the back to set up moves. Combined with Charles to pull of goal-saving block early in the second half.

Booed throughout. Didn't seem to bother him as he delivered a cool, calm performance.

4. Max Lowe - 7

Booed throughout. Didn't seem to bother him as he delivered a cool, calm performance.

