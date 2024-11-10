The Owls were able to scrap out an even first half, shading the play and going in goalless. But Tyrese Campbell’s poked winner from the second phase of a set piece proved enough to turn the game in United’s favour, Wednesday unable to create a great deal against what is to date one of the most successful defensive units in the division.
Squeezed out on the day, the defeat stretches Wednesday’s goalless run in derby clashes to four matches and pushes them into the final international break of the year in the 15th place.
Here are our ratings from a nip-and-tuck defeat at Bramall Lane.
1. James Beadle - 6
Out really smartly to deny a Blades counter midway through the first half. Kicking not always on point but some important distribution in there. Criticism for the goal feels very harsh. | UGC
2. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Broke excellently to enforce Burrows into a yellow card tackle midway through the first half. Strong in his duels. Didn't quite make enough of a couple of opportunities at set pieces. Finished the game playing up top. | UGC
3. Di'Shon Bernard - 7
Couple of lovely balls out from the back to set up moves. Combined with Charles to pull of goal-saving block early in the second half. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 7
Booed throughout. Didn't seem to bother him as he delivered a cool, calm performance. | UGC