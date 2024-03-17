Explanations, injuries and disappointment - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Ipswich Town defeat
Braces from Omari Hutchinson and Ali Al-Hamadi, as well as a goal apiece from Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead, handed the Owls one of their worst ever defeats as they were downed in Suffolk, however results elsewhere meant that they thankfully didn’t lose much ground on those around them.
A change of formation sparked conversation amongst Wednesdayites after Danny Röhl opted for a back four rather than a back five, and you can check out his explanation for the decision at the top of the page. He also confirmed that both Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda were forced off with injuries.
