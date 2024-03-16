Sheffield Wednesday dealt worrying blow as two key players suffer injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bannan went off at half time during the Owls' 6-0 defeat to Ipswich Town, while Poveda was taken out midway through the second stanza, and Danny Röhl says that both of them are now a doubt for the first game after the international break against Swansea City - news which will come as a big blow for the Wednesday boss.

It means that Poveda's is now very unlikely to take part in Colombia's games against Spain and Romania this month, however Röhl's main concern is getting them fit and available for what's left of his side's relegation scrap.

“This is maybe the bigger defeat,” Röhl told The Star. “It could be that both players are out for a couple of weeks, but lets have a look… I think for Ian it’s not possible to go to the national team with his muscle injury, but hopefully with Barry it goes well. At the moment it’s hard, for four months we’ve played really at our limit and sometimes over it…

“They could be a risk for the Swansea game, but the good thing is that we have one week where we can recover, and then a second week - but we then have a game on the Friday and the Monday.”