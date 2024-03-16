Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday and Ipswich have had vastly differing paths since they both won promotion from League One last season. The Tractor Boys chose continuity and momentum, Wednesday took a less favourable route – one of chaos and change. On Saturday they looked lightyears apart.

Heading into the business end of the season they are fighting at opposite ends of the table, the hosts hoping for automatic promotion and the Owls just looking to stay in the Championship. It was always going to be a tough ask for Danny Röhl’s side at Portman Road, and they needed everyone to be on it if they were to upset the odds.

A change of formation suggested that Röhl wanted to ‘go for it’ as he went from three centre backs to two, but it quickly became evident that there was a good reason why 20 place separated the teams. Ipswich are just better.

It was Omari Hutchinson who drew first blood, firing low past James Beadle after just 15 minutes. The shot-stopper will maybe feel like he could’ve done better, but in many ways it felt like such an avoidable goal. Next it was Cameron Burgess, 20 minutes later, as he fired home from close range after a Kieffer Moore header had fired back off the crossbar – it was their 15th goal from a set piece this season.

Wednesday had their chances, some better than others, but it was Ipswich who consistently looked the biggest threat. Ian Poveda caused a few problems, seeing one strong effort saved, but Röhl’s side flattered to deceive more often than not. Hutchinson, meanwhile, was proving a serious handful, and former Owl, Massimo Luongo, was excellent in the centre of the park.

On a day when they needed big performances, they were unfortunately few and far between. Ipswich looked a cut above, and Kayden Jackson’s fantastic whipped ball into the box was another show of their quality – Nathan Broadhead doesn’t miss those. 3-0 just before the break.

Something had to change, whether that was for damage limitation or to try and cut down the goal difference, but to see Barry Bannan replaced at half time came as a shock. On came Momo Diaby, while Pol Valentin replaced Djeidi Gassama as they reverted to a back five once again. There was no damage limitation, though, and the goal difference was about to get worse.

It took Hutchinson only three minutes in the second half to grab a deserved second, and that was Wednesday well and truly done. To make matters worse the move that led to the fourth saw Ian Poveda pick up what looked like an injury, and he was then replaced by Mallik Wilks. What that means for the Colombian’s international break remains to be seen.

The match evened itself out for a while after number four, but part of that was just down to Ipswich easing their foot off the gas. Iké Ugbo had a strike brilliant blocked by Burgess before he was replaced by Michael Smith, but there was never any real hope of a comeback.

Ali Al-Hamadi wanted in on the action, though. And after Hutchinson was given the freedom of the field to drive forward and strike the Iraqi international was on hand to tap into an open net following Beadle’s parry. He'd get a second, too, slotting into another open goal following some more tremendous work from Hutchinson - he'd been the best player on the pitch.

