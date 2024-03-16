Threes and misery in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from humiliating Ipswich Town defeat

Sheffield Wednesday succumbed to a horror defeat at Ipswich Town, shipping three unanswered goals in either half in a result that in truth didn't entirely flatter the rampant hosts.

By Alex Miller
Published 16th Mar 2024, 17:06 GMT

We won't list the goalscorers for risk of running out of space. Save for some bright breaks in the first half hour, Wednesday didn't have a footing in the game, their midfield swamped, their defence out-manoeuvred and their attack blunted at Portman Road. It was a day all involved will want to forget very quickly indeed.

A two-week international break will deliver time to lick wounds. They'll go again. They'll have to, won't they?

Here are our player ratings from Ipswich as Sheffield Wednesday lost 6-0 to the rampant Blues.

We're no goalkeeping experts but that first goal looked more than saveable - was he out of position? Most active in picking the ball out of the net. A miserable day.

1. James Beadle - 3

Battled hard defensively and contributed in the top half, particularly on the break. Made a couple of important interventions. Suspect at the corner for the second. Won eight tackles - in truth without him it could have been more. Tired towards the end of his outing.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 5

One ball of high quality to start Poveda on the attack early doors. As good as it got for him.

3. Di’Shon Bernard - 4

Thrown into a monster battle with Kieffer Moore. Booked on the half-hour for a foul on Broadhead. Battled throughout but marshalled a defence that got battered.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 4

