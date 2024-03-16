We won't list the goalscorers for risk of running out of space. Save for some bright breaks in the first half hour, Wednesday didn't have a footing in the game, their midfield swamped, their defence out-manoeuvred and their attack blunted at Portman Road. It was a day all involved will want to forget very quickly indeed.
A two-week international break will deliver time to lick wounds. They'll go again. They'll have to, won't they?
Here are our player ratings from Ipswich as Sheffield Wednesday lost 6-0 to the rampant Blues.
1. James Beadle - 3
We're no goalkeeping experts but that first goal looked more than saveable - was he out of position? Most active in picking the ball out of the net. A miserable day.
2. Dominic Iorfa - 5
Battled hard defensively and contributed in the top half, particularly on the break. Made a couple of important interventions. Suspect at the corner for the second. Won eight tackles - in truth without him it could have been more. Tired towards the end of his outing.
3. Di’Shon Bernard - 4
One ball of high quality to start Poveda on the attack early doors. As good as it got for him.
4. Michael Ihiekwe - 4
Thrown into a monster battle with Kieffer Moore. Booked on the half-hour for a foul on Broadhead. Battled throughout but marshalled a defence that got battered.
