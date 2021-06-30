Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu joins new club

The giant striker, who left Wednesday last year after seven years with the Owls, played at Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia last season but was back on the free agency market when he terminated his contract earlier this month.

And now it has been confirmed that the former Kosovo international has signed for Austrian top tier side SC Rheindorf Altach, who are currently known as CASHPOINT SCR Altach for sponsorship reasons.

Six-foot-six Nuhiu, who was born in Pristina, played youth internationals for Austria after he moved there as a child.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atdhe Nuhiu has found a new club.

He scored 50 goals in 277 appearances in a Wednesday shirt.

Nuhiu will hope his goals can inspire an improvement for Altach, who finished third bottom in the Austrian Bundesliga regular season table and avoided relegation by securing a third bottom placing in the post-season relegation split-off.