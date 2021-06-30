The club are heading rapidly towards their season opener on August 7 and have their opening friendly of preseason scheduled for next week against Celtic.

The Owls first team are down in Wales preparing for that fixture under the watchful eye of manager Darren Moore and his backroom staff.

But whatever team takes the field will be much different to that that ended last season, with a whole host of players having left Hillsborough.

Their contracts are up at the end of the month, but who is off and where are they likely to go?

We took a look..

1. Keiren Westwood A modern Wednesday legend, Westwood is yet to jump into a new club and there hasn't been a swathe of rumours surrounding his future. The 36-year-old spoke of his desire to continue his playing career and last month joked on social media that he would become a gardener. Expect the stopper to find a new club in the coming weeks.

2. Matt Penney Penney was strongly linked with QPR last month but has since sealed a switch to ambitious League One side Ipswich Town. He could line up against his former teammates at Portman Road on September 25 and has spoken about the need to get his career going in East Anglia.

3. Joey Pelupessy Of interest to unnamed clubs in the Championship and in Europe; In Turkey and Belgium, Pelupessy has been most strongly linked with a move to Dutch top tier side FC Groningen.

4. Moses Odubajo Reportedly of interest to a handful of clubs, Odubajo was most strongly linked with QPR, a switch that would reunite him with his former manager Mark Warburton. There's no deal done just yet, but the 27-year-old is another former Owl that won't find any issue securing a new club, whether that's at QPR or not.