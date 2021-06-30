Major financial breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday as good news filters through

Wednesday have been dealing with ongoing financial issues for some time now, with unpaid wages an issue for several months to led to a number of players considering handing in their 15-day notice.

But now, with the 2021/22 season on the horizon, The Star has been informed that the several players have now been paid their outstanding wages as chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, looks to get things back on track at Hillsborough.

It is not known at this point whether all financial issues have been put to bed with regards to money owed to players leaving, and bonuses etc. for current players, however the suggestion is that many players have now been paid up in terms of their wages.

Wednesday are currently away on a preseason training camp in Wales as Darren Moore looks to assess his squad ahead of the start of the new campaign, and if the club has been able to settle a good chunk of the money owed then it will no doubt have given a boost to everybody involved.

The Owls still need to deal with the issue surrounding the filing of their most recent accounts as they look to get the reported transfer embargo lifted, but payment of wages will certainly help Moore and his recruitment team when it comes to persuading new players to make the move to Hillsborough.

As things stand it’s not quite a line drawn under the matter until all owed money is paid, and individuals could probably make a claim for continued breach of contract if they so wished, but the latest news filtering through from Wednesday does suggest that a corner has been turned as they plan for life in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday are making headway in terms of their financial issues. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)