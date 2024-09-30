Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was the subject of boos from his own supporters on Saturday

The Blues were 2-0 down inside the opening 16 minutes after goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Emmanuel Fernandez gave the hosts a shock advantage. Peacock-Farrell was caught in possession on his goal-line for the opening goal as Jade-Jones challenged the Northern Ireland international to force the ball into the net from close range. The home support made their feelings clear with angry boos but manager Chris Davies leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper after the game.

He said: “Other players around him have to be quicker to support him. This is my responsibility, Bailey’s doing what I’m asking the team to do. We didn’t quite have the edge that we normally do. Obviously, it was a bit of a mistake for the first goal, and then we’re on the back foot a little bit. Then we didn’t defend a set-piece well and all of a sudden you’ve got a mountain to climb against a good opposition. I think the reaction was good from that point. And then I think it grew after the first goal.”

The mistake did not prove costly in the end as Willum Willumsson got Birmingham back in the game before Jay Stansfield’s deflected shot levelled matters early in the second half. Captain Krystian Bielik completed the fightback as he headed home in the 66th minute.

Peacock-Farrell spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Burnley, as the Owls reached the League One play-offs. He started his professional career with Leeds United before joining the Clarets. His 47 appearances for the Owls is the most he has made for a single club. He joined Birmingham City on a four-year deal in the summer and so far has played in all seven of their League One games with the Blues sitting top of the table.

He was linked with a return to the Owls last summer but instead joined Danish side Aarhus on loan. Peacock-Farrell was the firm number one choice during his time at Hillsborough, something he cherished as he told the Star in 2022: “You can’t really beat the feeling of being number one and helping your team every single week or twice a week. It’s a great feeling to be a part of it. I feel like I’m doing well, there’s room to improve as always and get better. I want more from myself and there are still things that can be achieved this season, it’s not done yet.”