The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international has won 29 caps for his country but has struggled for first-team action at parent club Burnley, making just eight appearances for the Clarets since he joined them from Leeds United in 2019.

Despite a few shaky moments earlier in the campaign, Peacock-Farrell has firmly established himself as Darren Moore’s number one ahead of Joe Wildsmith and has 14 clean sheets in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes the best is yet to come from him.

“I feel like I’ve improved massively,” he said.

"All football players want to be playing week in, week out. You can’t really beat the feeling of being number one and helping your team every single week or twice a week.

"It’s a great feeling to be a part of it.”

Peacock-Farrell has already played more games this term – 34 – than in any other campaign of his career so far.

He needs six more clean sheets in the remaining 11 matches this season to beat the club’s current league record of 17, which is held by Martin Hodge (1983/84) and Keiran Westwood (2015/16).

“I’m pretty pleased,” the Darlington-born stopper said of his performances.

"With myself I feel like I’m doing well, there’s room to improve, as always, and get better.

"I want more from myself and there’s still things that can be achieved in this season, it’s not done yet.”

Since the 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury on January 2, the Owls have picked up eight wins in 11 matches to put themselves firmly back in the play-off race.

Peacock-Farrell has kept five clean sheets in that time.

Several players have cited the return of their team-mates from injury as one reason for the club’s upturn in form, which has allowed Darren Moore to utilise people in their natural positions.

Discussing the importance of a settled defence, Peacock-Farrell said: "It’s key, any goalkeeper will tell you that and the defenders will say the same thing.

"You want that base, that spine solidified. That’s possibly one of the things a more settled XI results in, better performances and more consistent performances.