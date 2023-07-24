Sheffield Wednesday target completes loan transfer as Owls miss out

Owls boss, Xisco, confirmed whilst away on preseason camp in Spain that Peacock-Farrell was one of the names on their list of targets ahead of the new season, but it became apparent later in the week that he’d attracted interest from abroad - notable from Danish top-flight outfit, Aarhus.

Stig Inge Bjørnebye, the club’s sports director, said of the move, “It is no secret that we have had an open place in our goalkeeping team with Jonathan Hutters as the youngster and Jesper Hansen as the experienced and established goalkeeper - so we have been looking for an addition to the team. We have now found that in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who is a skilled goalkeeper who at a relatively young age already has a lot of experience from both Premier League and national team football. “He is therefore going to complement our goalkeeper team with a really good profile and he must contribute to the necessary competition we would like to have among our goalkeepers in the Superliga squad.”