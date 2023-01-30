News you can trust since 1887
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday flop signs for upcoming opponents alongside former Owls transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘groundhog day’ opponents Fleetwood Town have completed an ambitious double striker swoop ahead of the closure of the transfer window tomorrow evening – not that it will impact the Owls.

By Alex Miller
29 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:43pm

Jack Marriott was unable to make any sort of impact at Hillsborough in an ill-fated and injury-battered loan spell from Derby County during the 2020/21 season.

But he has been offered a fresh start by the west coast outfit after a return to Peterborough United turned sour this season.

Fleetwood have been busy this month and add Marriott to their squad on a two-and-a-half year deal. A fee of around £250,000 has been reported this week.

Jack Marriott sent a miserable season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Steve Ellis.

He’s been joined at Highbury by Jayden Stockley, who was of interest to the Owls in the two previous transfer windows but has since fallen down the pecking order at Charlton Athletic.

Wednesday will make the trip to Highbury on Tuesday next week (February 7) for the completion of their FA Cup fourth round tie after a 1-1 draw at S6 over the weekend.

Marriott and Stockley are eligible to play for their new side in their League One clash with Burton Albion on Saturday – but neither will play a part in what will be the fourth meeting in just over a month between Fleetwood and Wednesday – because they are cup tied.

“Jack has been a proven goal scorer at this level, and the one above, for some years now,” said Cod Army boss Scott Brown.

“He's someone who we have kept an eye on and monitored for the last few months and we are delighted to finally have him signed on and with the squad.”

