Refreshing air to Danny Röhl ref criticism as Sheffield Wednesday boss looks inwards

There are few that would blame Danny Röhl for raging at the run of bad luck Sheffield Wednesday are on with regard to refereeing decisions.

It’s a common theme in post-match press conferences throughout the EFL; manager on bad run of results piles on the officials for a decision that turned the course of a game against his side. Given the pressure these men are under, it is often an understandable tact to take and considering the decisions that went Sunderland’s way in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat on Friday evening it’s fair to say there was an intrigued silence in the press room when Röhl was asked on two clear handballs that went unpunished.

One should have seen Wednesday awarded a penalty early in the first half and the other should have seen the first of Eliezer Mayenda’s match-winning goals scrubbed off. They came in a period of bad luck that has seen the Owls turned down for several penalties, prompting Röhl to u-turn on his summer summation that VAR doesn’t have a place in the Championship. He’s seen enough to now believe officials need help.

Asked whether he has ever been involved in a run of refereeing errors to go against his side during his career, Röhl refused the invitation to rant against the officials and instead focussed on his greater concern - Sheffield Wednesday’s defending and the concession of two avoidable goals.

“But what should I say?” he shrugged. “I cannot change any of this. I can speak only about our good things and I can speak about what we have to improve. I saw a lot of good things again but it is always the same story at the moment and this is frustrating of course.

“We need to help the refs on the pitch. Especially now. Nearly every week we have a big, big decision against us. But as a manager I look first to our performance. When you concede the goals, especially the 2-1, so easy, we had to start first with ourselves.

“It could be 1-0 to us and then we win the game, you never know, but it is a different dynamic. Everybody will see it, everybody could see it, but I cannot decide this situation... I spoke with them. It is OK to do this, it is a normal conversation. I say to them of course it would be good for them to see these things but on the other side it is the reason why we need support for the refs on the pitch.”

Individual errors have plagued Wednesday to a greater extent than any refereeing contribution as defeat to the high-flying Black Cats extended their form malaise to two wins in 11 across league and cup competition. The evening held a familiar theme of recent weeks; sloppy defending, missed chances, injuries to important players and of course that below-par refereeing. Röhl, clearly frustrated, reiterated a positivity in large parts of his side’s performance, but was again clearly unhappy with how his side offered up scoring opportunities.

“At the moment I can record and repeat, record and repeat the last four weeks,” he said. “Again, a very good performance from our side, a lot of good things, more chances. I think we were the better side, we controlled the game, we dominated the game at home, we were on the front foot. Again, two easy conceded goals and two big decisions against us. And so in the end we lose 2-1.

“We have to carry on our good performances. I believe the time will come where the momentum comes back. At the moment we have the feeling every small situation is against us and football is about small details and small situations, if you count the chances for the opponent and ours and you will see that Sheffield Wednesday lead this data. It's football. I think two things; at first to have another injury in the back four, to change something, we had to play Shea Charles as a centre-back, then Liam Palmer.

“After the 1-1 we had momentum, we won the second balls, we were going and then Callum with an injury. All these phases of the game you need momentum. And there was two big decisions against us. Before the 1-0 there was a clear hand ball in the box, the ref didn't see it. But there is another part of the story and you look there is a five against one in the last line and you give such an easy goal then you have to look first at ourselves.”