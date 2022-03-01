The Owls have won six of their last seven matches and now occupy a top six spot as the business end of the season approaches.

One of those wins came over Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side last month, when Sheffield Wednesday ran out 2-0 winners at the Pirelli Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sylla Sow sticks out a leg to divert a Barry Bannan shot into the Burton net in the reverse fixture. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Mid-table Burton have won just once in the six games since.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion team news

Lee Gregory and Josh Windass will miss the match, Darren Moore has confirmed.

It is hoped Barry Bannan and Marvin Johnson will be fit to return after the influential pair were taken off in the win over Charlton with ‘knocks’.

Burton Albion will still be without Ciaran Gilligan but former Sheffield United midfielder Adlène Guédioura could face the Owls after signing for the Brewers last week.

He made his debut off the bench last weekend. Ex-Everton striker Oumar Niasse has also signed for Burton.

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion has not been chosen for TV coverage, but fans can purchase an iFollow stream to watch the match for £10.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the game and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91.

Who is the match referee?

Samuel Barrott is the match referee. He will be assisted by Mark Jones and Stephen Wade.

The fourth official will be Richard Wigglesworth.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield Wednesday – 4/7

Draw – 29/10