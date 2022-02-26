Marvin Johnson got another assist for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton Athletic.

Both players have been key to Wednesday’s recent success in League One, and put in another good performance in blue and white on Saturday as they picked up an assist each in the 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

But there was a bit of worry from the Owls faithful after both players went on to be replaced before the final whistle at Hillsborough, with Sylla Sow and Ciaran Brennan coming on respectively, however it would appear that there’s nothing to be too concerned about.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore didn’t go into great deal on the duo, however he did tell the media, “We will assess them over the next 24 hours and we will see how they are. We think they are knocks but hopefully they will both be okay.”

Wednesday don’t have much time to turn things around as they prepare to take on Burton Albion on Tuesday night as they return to Hillsborough for yet another home game, and they’ll be desperate to extend their run of form and stay in the Play-Off places – hopefully with Bannan and Johnson available.

Moore has had his fair share of injury concerns over the course of the season, but the last couple of games have seen the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa all return to the matchday squad, while Chey Dunkley is back in training and on the mend as he too plots his comeback.