‘No disrespect…’ - Burton Albion assistant makes big Sheffield Wednesday claim

Maamria, who was speaking ahead of the Brewers’ visit to Hillsborough on Tuesday night, knows his side will have it tough against the resurgent Owls, admitting that they’ll have to be on top their game if they’re to get a result in S6.

The two teams only met earlier this month, with George Byers and Sylla Sow getting the goals in a 2-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium that day.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website this week, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s assistant said, “We move on to a big game tomorrow night, and the focus is on that one… The game Saturday against Shrewsbury and the one against Sheffield Wednesday are going to be totally different, so we have to be ready.

“We always try to focus and get better all the time. The focus is always on the next game and our full attention is on tomorrow night.

“If there is one thing we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday is that they are a very good team, they are a Championship standard team playing in League One, and that is no disrespect to the teams in this division.

“They have had a lot of good performances of late and they have just jumped into the Play-Off positions. We need to be on top of our game in order to get a result, which I am sure we can do.”

Dino Maamria, assistant manager of Burton Albion, knows the threat of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)