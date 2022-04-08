Byers has been a key component of the Owls' upturn in fortunes in recent months, forming an exciting trio in the heart of Wednesday’s midfield alongside Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo, chipping in with five League One goals to aid their push up into the top six.

The 25-year-old had a tough start to life at Hillsborough following his move from Swansea City, dealing with multiple injury setbacks, however has come into his own since tying down a regular starting berth in February, becoming an important cog in Darren Moore’s Owls machine going in search of promotion.

Now, as they turn their attentions to Bolton Wanderers, Byers insists they’re still taking it one game at a time.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Byers said, “Throughout the season every match matters… We’re in a good position at the moment, but as the cliché goes - we’re not thinking too far ahead. We’re taking each game as it comes, and we’ve got a tough test away at Bolton. We’ll have the fans backing us, and we’re looking forward to it…

“Nothing is a given in this league, everyone wants to beat us. We’re everyone’s cup final - which is fine.

“But we just have to focus on each game. Each game is a different test, we’ve just got to try and put in as many consistent performances as we can, and the three points will come with that.”

George Byers was speaking ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Bolton Wanderers.