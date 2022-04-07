The centre back has been a mainstay in the heart of Wednesday’s backline since coming in on loan from Preston North End in January, but was surprisingly left out against the Dons as Darren Moore’s side went on to snatch a late victory.

It was explained after the game that Storey wasn’t injured, but Moore admitted that they weren’t sure at that point whether he would be available for the game against Bolton the following weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it still remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old will face the Trotters, he was spotted back in training this week in some photos posted by the club, a suggestion that he could possibly be due for a return to action.

Another face spotted in the club photos was that of young Jay Glover, an 18-year-old midfielder who has been playing his football with Wednesday’s U23s this season, with Moore seemingly eager to have a closer look at his development.

Glover isn’t the first youngster this season to have been asked to take the step up into the senior ranks for training, and he’ll no doubt be enjoying the experience of testing his skills alongside the likes of Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo.

The Owls welcomed Dennis Adeniran back into training this week as well after his lengthy injury lay-off, and it looks like Wednesday are getting closer to full strength just in time for their push for the Play-Off places.