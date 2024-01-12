Every Sheffield Wednesday player and their weekly wage - according to FM24

It has been a positive start to the January transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach has already completed two deals in the first fortnight of the window after goalkeeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo joined the Owls on loan from Brighton and Troyes respectively.

There could also be outgoings with Rohl admitted some players will 'attract good offers' after his side produced an impressive set of results to make escaping the Championship relegation zone a realistic target.

He said: "There are offers for our players. You can see some players attract good offers because other clubs see how our improvement is and this is a good signal for us. The players in the past were maybe not on this level and now they are. It is good. We will change our squad in the next weeks for sure because as you bring players in it is not possible to play every player at the same time, you will have some movement."

With one eye on the wage bill at Hillsborough as further incomings and outgoings are on the cards, we take a look at the weekly wage of each Owls star with the use of FM24.