The future of Sheffield Wednesday vice-captain Liam Palmer has been called into question this week after The Star revealed interest from the US in what are the final months of his current contract with the club.

The 416-appearance Owl, who will draw level in 12th alongside Nigel Worthington and Ellis Rimmer in the list of all-time appearance makers for the club if he plays a part in Saturday's Championship clash at Southampton, has enjoyed a renaissance in the side in recent weeks and bagged his 12th goal for the club in the FA Cup win over Cardiff City.

The Star understands that clubs in the MLS and lower down the soccer pyramid are watching developments with Palmer closely and could be ready to offer the eight-cap Scotland international a new experience Stateside should his time at Hillsborough not be extended. Under FIFA rules, they would be able to table an offer to Palmer on a pre-contract basis as he nears the end of his current deal, which runs out at the end of the season.

Asked about the likelihood of Palmer staying on at S6, Owls boss Danny Röhl reiterated that conversations with players coming to the end of their current contracts will be had in the coming weeks and that he has gone some way in his thinking as to which will be offered new deals. The German speaks in terms of short and longer term planning and in what has already been a busy January transfer window has his central focus placed on players coming in.

"In the January window we are looking for new players, but I also have a list in my mind and the guys at the club know the list also with the guys I want to extend for the future," he told The Star. "For sure we have some players we must extend for next season, this is part of my planning."

Palmer has previously spoken about a desire to continue his climb through the upper echelons of the club's all-time appearance list and it is understood that the club are in the process of planning for a testimonial for a player into his 14th season of first team involvement at S6.

Röhl indicated there was 'no issue' when it came to Palmer's future and made the point that ultimately the decision may come down to what the player wants to do. "Liam has done well in the moment and there is no reason why not, but honestly you never know," he said. "He has had such a long time at the one club and maybe Liam is thinking 'OK, yeah, I want to go for a new experience.'

