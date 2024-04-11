'100% kind of guy' - Callum Paterson will keep being a menace for Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scot was introduced at the break for the Owls as they found themselves 2-0 down at half time against Norwich City, and it was his endeavour that played a huge part in turning things around as they went on to pick up a vital 2-2 draw.

Now, with four games left to go, Wednesday have a massive chance of getting themselves out of the bottom three in the Championship this weekend when they go up against Stoke City, and ‘Pato’ will be there to throw his weight around once again if given the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s something I do every game,” he told The Star on Thursday. “So hopefully it’s something that the others boys can connect with and use to spur them on - but it’s something that I do in training, it’s irrelevant where I am… At the shops, at training, at the cinema, somebody is getting bundled... I put in effort every day, regardless of how I'm feeling or how the session is going, I’m a 100% kind of guy.”

Victory this weekend could take the Owls up to 20th if other results go their way, but even if they were to get over that line and out of the relegation zone, Paterson insists that their mindset wouldn’t shift.

He went on to say, "To be honest, getting out of the bottom three this weekend wouldn’t really affect us at all - because there are another three games after that. Nothing happens until the last game of the season, so we need to just keep pushing on regardless of the results that come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to win every game now, that’s our aim. It might be a tough ask, but until that fourth and final game is at an end we probably won’t think too much of it.”