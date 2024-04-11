'100% kind of guy' - Callum Paterson will keep being a menace for Sheffield Wednesday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Scot was introduced at the break for the Owls as they found themselves 2-0 down at half time against Norwich City, and it was his endeavour that played a huge part in turning things around as they went on to pick up a vital 2-2 draw.
Now, with four games left to go, Wednesday have a massive chance of getting themselves out of the bottom three in the Championship this weekend when they go up against Stoke City, and ‘Pato’ will be there to throw his weight around once again if given the opportunity.
“It’s something I do every game,” he told The Star on Thursday. “So hopefully it’s something that the others boys can connect with and use to spur them on - but it’s something that I do in training, it’s irrelevant where I am… At the shops, at training, at the cinema, somebody is getting bundled... I put in effort every day, regardless of how I'm feeling or how the session is going, I’m a 100% kind of guy.”
Victory this weekend could take the Owls up to 20th if other results go their way, but even if they were to get over that line and out of the relegation zone, Paterson insists that their mindset wouldn’t shift.
He went on to say, "To be honest, getting out of the bottom three this weekend wouldn’t really affect us at all - because there are another three games after that. Nothing happens until the last game of the season, so we need to just keep pushing on regardless of the results that come.
"We want to win every game now, that’s our aim. It might be a tough ask, but until that fourth and final game is at an end we probably won’t think too much of it.”
Wednesday take on Stoke at 3pm on Saturday for their penultimate home game of the season, and they’ll be desperate to use the Hillsborough crowd in their favour against a Potters side who are very much in the relegation mix themselves at this point.