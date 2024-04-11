Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher has been speaking about his side’s ‘poor performance’ against Swansea City on Wednesday night. The Potters are one of Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation rivals, currently just three points above the relegation zone, and indeed the Owls.

Stoke had the chance to add to that gap on Wednesday when they took on Swansea City away from home, but they ‘fell short’, according to their boss. “I felt we got beat by the better team on the night, Swansea in all departments were better than us,” said Schumacher after the game.

“They won all of the battles, the 50:50s and they also passed the ball better and were brighter from set-piece moments. It was a poor performance from us and it’s one that we weren’t expecting because we’ve been playing really well. We just fell a bit low tonight and we got punished. That’s the Championship for you, if you’re not at it 100 per cent you can get turned over.”