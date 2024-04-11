It was 2-0 at half-time, and mid-table Bristol City went on to score three more in the second half, pulling off a comfortable win despite having very little to play for at this stage. As for Rovers, they have plenty to play for, just three points above the drop zone - albeit with a superior goal difference - but with one of the most difficult run-ins, facing Leeds United , Wednesday, Coventry and Leicester City.

In the meantime, Rovers boss Eustace, who arrived in February, has been speaking about Wednesday night’s rout and how he felt watching his team being torn apart in the South West. “I could have taken the whole team off,” he fumed. “Tonight was so unlike how we have been recently. There wasn’t the fight we have been displaying and we gifted them all their goals. We have let our fans down. I said there would be highs and lows when I took the job and tonight is very much a low. “I am very disappointed, but I know I have a good group of lads and we will go again against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday. I expect a response from the players in that game and it’s important the supporters stay with us. We are all in this together and before tonight there have been a lot of positives. “I don’t think the result will affect confidence. Individual errors have cost us, the first ones just as we seemed to be taking control of the game. All games are tough in the Championship and we will continue to take each one as it comes.”