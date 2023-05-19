Sheffield Wednesday will be able to start registered new players for the 2023/24 season next month after the new campaign’s transfer windows were confirmed.

The Owls are expected to have a busy summer regardless of which division they end up in after the play-off final, with a number of contracts expiring and plenty of players likely to move on when they do.

It’s been announced that the window will official open in just under a months’ time, before closing two and a half months later - the winter window was also confirmed.

A statement from the league read as follows:

The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2023/24 summer and winter transfer windows.

The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2023 and close on Friday 1 September 2023 at 11pm.

The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2024 and close on Thursday 1 February 2024 at 11pm.