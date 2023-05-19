News you can trust since 1887
EFL transfer windows confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday discover when they can make new signings

Sheffield Wednesday will be able to start registered new players for the 2023/24 season next month after the new campaign’s transfer windows were confirmed.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:22 BST

The Owls are expected to have a busy summer regardless of which division they end up in after the play-off final, with a number of contracts expiring and plenty of players likely to move on when they do.

It’s been announced that the window will official open in just under a months’ time, before closing two and a half months later - the winter window was also confirmed.

A statement from the league read as follows:

The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2023/24 summer and winter transfer windows.

  • The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2023 and close on Friday 1 September 2023 at 11pm.
  • The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2024 and close on Thursday 1 February 2024 at 11pm.

The factors impacting on the specific dates include alignment with other European Leagues and meeting FIFA’s requirement for transfer windows to be open for a maximum of 112 days in any one season.

