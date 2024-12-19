Sheffield Wednesday welcome Stoke City to Hillsborough on Saturday.

The officiating team for Saturday’s game between Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City has been confirmed, with Sam Allison in the middle at Hillsborough.

Wednesday will be looking to further cement their top-10 credentials when a struggling Stoke outfit come to South Yorkshire for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Danny Rohl’s side bounced back from a first defeat in five to beat Oxford United 3-1 last weekend, a result which saw them climb into ninth.

The Owls cannot climb any further this weekend - barring an absolute thrashing of their visitors - but they can ensure a top-10 spot going into Christmas. They welcome to Hillsborough a Stoke side falling towards relegation trouble with no wins in their last seven games.

And the EFL have now confirmed that Allison will be in charge for this weekend’s clash, with Wednesday fans praying there won’t be a repeat of his last visit. The 44-year-old’s only other game at Hillsborough this season came during last month’s 6-2 drubbing at the hands of Watford.

Allison is on the slightly stricter side according to the numbers, with the referee blowing up for an average of 24 fouls per game and brandishing 4.88 yellow cards - both of which are towards the higher end when looking at officials who are regularly in charge of Championship action. Six players were booked during Wednesday’s defeat against Watford, with three from each side.

A regular at Championship level, Allison has taken charge of eight second-tier games so far this season. The experienced referee has also been promoted to the Premier League on two occasions. He will be assisted by Andrew Fox and Hugh Gilroy, with fourth official Josh Smith between both dugouts.

Wednesday have been far more effective on the road this season but will hope the visit of a struggling Stoke side can provide a platform to improve at Hillsborough. Norwich City are the only side to lose in South Yorkshire since the end of September, while Rohl’s men have won five of their last six on the road.

That away form has been seriously impressive and a marked improvement at home could feasibly be enough for Wednesday to pull into the play-off picture, and they will hope Rohl remains to see that push through. The 35-year-old has enjoyed an excellent 14 months at Hillsborough but is emerging as a target for multiple clubs.

He remains the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Russell Martin at Southampton, having worked under Ralph Hasenhuttl at the Premier League club before forging his own managerial career. Recent reports have also linked the Owls boss with the vacant position at German second-tier outfit Hamburger SV.

The Star understands that from a Wednesday perspective, it has been business as usual this week with Rohl at Middlewood Road preparing his side for the visit of Stoke. The German is expected to hold his pre-game press conference on Friday.