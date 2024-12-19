Sheffield Wednesday 'take the positives' despite defender's injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that the club are taking the positives from Mackenzie Maltby’s loan spell - despite his recent injury.

The 20-year-old defender had been excelling whilst out with Scarborough Athletic in the National League North, getting regular minutes under his belt and picking up awards along the way.

But recently that loan was unfortunately cut short after the centre back picked up an injury that would keep him out of action for weeks, beyond the date of when his time with the Seadogs was due to come to an end, and he returned to Middlewood Road to begin his road to recovery with his parent club.

Röhl feels like his time away in the NLN was worthwhile, he says, and also spoke about how the English league system offered up a chance to do something that isn’t possible in his native Germany.

“At first we take the positives,” the German told The Star. “That the loan has given him the chance to get minutes and improve and to show what he can do. Of course an injury is not helpful during his loan, but it’s our responsibility to try and get him back - I think we’ll see how quickly he can be back on the pitch, and then we’ll make a new decision.

"It’s good to use these loans to develop players, it’s different to Germany - it’s not possible there to loan players during the season.”

Maltby played nine times for Scarborough during his time at the club, scoring his first senior goal in a 1-1 draw with Alfreton Town back in August.