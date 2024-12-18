More speculation as Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl is linked with German job

With talk of Southampton still very much active, Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl has now been linked with another job - this time in Germany.

Wednesday’s manager is hot property at the moment on the back of a very successful year at Hillsborough, so it seems natural that his name is coming up when it comes to positions both in the UK and his homeland, and the latest one is the vacant post at Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga. 2.

That’s according to Kicker, who have said that HSV may look to Röhl to replace Steffen Baumgart after he was fired late last month, however they have also said that current interim, Merlin Polzin, may be given a chance to continue his work on a more permanent basis as well. Bruno Labbadia and Henrik Rydström have also been linked.

The German publication said of the Owls boss, “According to Kicker information, Danny Röhl is also on the list. The Zwickau native has been working successfully in England for around a year. In October 2023, Röhl took over Sheffield Wednesday in the relegation battle in the English second division, initially saving it and then stabilizing it in the current season. The club is the first head coaching position for the 35-year-old with an interesting CV so far.

“Röhl worked at RB Leipzig under Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhüttl, assisted Hansi Flick after his move to FC Bayern and also served under the current Barcelona coach during his time as national coach. After leaving the DFB in autumn last year, Röhl moved to the UK, where his successful work automatically brought him into the spotlight - apparently also at HSV.”

Wednesday take on Stoke City this weekend, and fans will be hoping to hear from Röhl on Friday that he’s staying put and fully committed to the Owls.