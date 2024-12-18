Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has been photographed in training at the club’s Middlewood Road base.

Speculation surrounding the future of the Owls boss is rife, with various reports ranging from the fact that he’s the favourite for the job at Southampton to others suggesting that there has not been any contact while the likes of Carlos Corberan and Kasper Hjulmand being touted as more likely appointments.

The Star reported this week that it had been business as usual for Röhl since he was linked with the post at St. Mary’s following Russell Martin’s exit, with no news coming out of S6 - at this point - that that was due to change as the Owls prepare for this weekend’s game against Stoke City on Saturday.

It hasn’t stopped supporters being concerned about the status of their current boss, however, with plenty worrying about whether he would be tempted by the opportunity to return to his former club, and he has been tipped by the likes of Charlie Austin and Simon Jordan to do a good job there if he was to make the leap into the Premier League.

Röhl remains the bookies favourite at the time of writing, however the club’s media team have seemed to placate the fans a little bit this afternoon after posting a photo of the German putting his team through their paces in training, and also showed Polish attacker, Olaf Kobacki, in action as well ahead of his proposed comeback at Hillsborough this weekend.

The Owls boss is expected to speak to the media on Friday as part of the build-up to their next Championship fixture, and he’ll certainly be asked about the links with Southampton and whether he can 100% confirm that he’ll be staying at the club going forward.

Wednesday take on the Potters at 12.30pm on Saturday as they seek to build on their impressive win over Oxford United a few days ago by finally returning to winning ways on home soil after a lengthy spell without victory in front of their supporters at S6.