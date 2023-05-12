Should Sheffield Wednesday get to the final of the League One play-offs then they’ll have to deal with the involvement of Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

The Owls have a big task on their hands as they look to regain their spot in the Championship this season, firstly taking on Peterborough United over two legs before they can even contemplate facing either Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley in the capital later this month.

Tonight Darren Moore’s side travel to Peterborough for the first game against the Posh, with Bolton playing host to the Reds in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, in the Championship it will be two of Luton Town or Sunderland and Middlesbrough or Coventry City who face off at Wembley, while Salford City, Stockport County, Carlisle United and Bradford City face off in the League Two semifinals.

All three finals will have VAR present.

The EFL said on their official website today, “The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at all three upcoming EFL Play-Off Finals at Wembley... Match Officials appointments for the Finals will be confirmed in due course.”