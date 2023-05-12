Key man ruled out as Sheffield Wednesday visit Peterborough United, but his season isn’t over

Peterborough United will not be able to call upon experienced defender, Nathan Thompson, when Sheffield Wednesday come to town this evening.

Thompson has been an integral part of the Posh side in their push for promotion this season, playing 34 games in League One, with the club losing six of the 12 matches that he’s been absent for.

There had been some hope that the former Portsmouth man could make his return at Weston Homes Stadium tonight after he sat out the last three matches, but Darren Ferguson says that this one has come too soon for him. He may, however, be able to make the trip to Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll miss Friday,” the Peterborough manager confirmed. “It’s too early for him, but touch wood he’ll be available for the second leg.”

The 32-year-old isn’t the only one who won’t be involved either, with Nathanael Ogbeta’s loan from Swansea City having ended early after he picked up an injury early into the 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers in their last home game.

It means Posh will be without two of their fullbacks, suggesting that Harrison Burrows will start on the left and Joe Ward on the right – as they did against Barnsley last week.

Wednesday, meanwhile, are without Ben Heneghan, Akin Famewo, George Byers and Mallik Wilks, all of whom won’t be able to play another part in the 2022/23 campaign.