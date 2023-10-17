Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jackson is a relatively young manager himself at 41, but with seven years separating him and the Owls’ new German boss he’s got a few more years of experience as the man at the helm of a football club.

With just three points to their name and the side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, Röhl has quite the job on his hands if he’s to turn things around, but his counterpart at the Dons thinks that he’s got enough time to do so.

"He has got a real job on his hands looking at what I have seen so far from Sheffield Wednesday and that league,” Jackson told the What The EFL?! Podcast. “They are really up against it in terms of climbing the table… He is going into a team that can’t really get any worse at the minute. If he does make incremental improvements, that’s going to show pretty quickly.

"As far as first jobs in management, it’s a giant of a club. It’s a great opportunity for him. I don’t know a lot about him and his background. He was assistant to Hansi Flick at Bayern and Germany so, obviously, he has worked with top players at the top level – so he’s really well thought of.

"I think it’s quite exciting; I love to see young managers get opportunities so I think it’s an exciting one for Sheffield Wednesday but it comes with the unknown that he has got no body of work as a manager to look back on.

"He joins a club in a really tricky position in the league, but he has got a lot of time to work and to try and pull them away from the bottom. There are 30 plus games to go so there’s plenty of time for him to get it right."

