Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide is wanted by Celtic in Scotland.

Osaze Urhoghide is hot property at present after a breakout season in the Championship with the Owls, and turned down interest abroad from the likes of Belgium and Portugal as he decided to stay closer to home.

Now, as his Owls contract officially expires, The Star understands that the 20-year-old centre back is close to joining the Bhoys – and joining his former Wednesday teammate, Liam Shaw, north of the border.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Urhoghide’s future isn’t yet finalised, it’s thought that Celtic are now very much leading the race for his signature, and have managed to persuade the versatile young defender that they are the right club for the next step in his career.

Urhoghide is one of several Wednesday players who are officially free agents as of today, however only Joost van Aken (Zulte Waragem), Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) and Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) have had their next clubs confirmed up to now.

Meanwhile, Darren Moore is putting his players through their paces in Wales ahead of their final preseason game against – as fate would have it – Celtic. It remains to be seen if a deal will get done in time for ‘Big O’ to feature in that encounter, however it’ll be some good business from the Scots after interest from both the Premier League and Championship in England – as well as offers from overseas.