Fleetwood Town manager, Scott Brown, wants his side to help dig them out of a hole when they face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Cod Army have been good on the road this season, with the Owls’ 1-0 victory last week being the first time they’ve failed to score in an away game in League One, but they have now lost three matches on the spin going into this weekend’s FA Cup tie.

Brown says that he was pleased with the way his side performed on their last visit to Hillsborough even if the result didn’t go their way, and he expects it to be another ‘great occasion’ when they lock horns again later today.

Speaking to the club’s official website he said of the fixture, “We went to Sheffield Wednesday last week and I thought we were exceptional, and I told the lads that. We played brilliantly against a top team that is on a fantastic run of form as well, so I will praise the lads when they do well. But they also need to take the negative side of things as well when they don’t perform.

“I’m sure they will go strong as their game on Tuesday was called off so I’m sure he’ll want his best players getting 60-90 minutes under their belts, and Darren’s concentration will be on the league because of the situation they’re in. It’ll be a great occasion for the lads to go out and play and it will be even better for them as you are going back to a great stadium.”

Brown knows his team will need to be at their best, though, and went on to say, “We need to put on a performance that our fans and their fans will remember. We’ve had some great results in the competition so far and, like everyone, we want to make it to the next round. The squad hasn’t been chosen yet, there’s one day left of training, and everyone will have to be out there, and the team will be selected from that.

“Everyone’s number is up at the weekend so it’s all about the performance levels in training, can they go three games in one week, but can they also dig us out of a hole as well because we’ve been beaten three times on the run and I don’t like that, I’m not a person who likes to get beat, the lads don’t want to get beat, we shared our feelings in a meeting, and will move on from that.”

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown is looking forward to another 'great occasion' against Sheffield Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Fleetwood beat Oxford City, Ebbsfleet United and Queens Park Rangers to reach the fourth round of the competition, while tomorrow’s hosts saw off Morecambe, Mansfield Town and Newcastle United in order to get there themselves.

The two sides will face off at 3pm, with the fifth round draw coming up on Monday night just after 7pm. That round of fixtures will take place on the week commencing February 27th.