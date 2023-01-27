Sheffield Wednesday have made their first signing of the January transfer window, bringing Aden Flint into the club on loan until the end of the season.

The Owls reported on Friday morning that the 33-year-old centre back was on the verge of joining the Owls after a deal was agreed with his parent club, Stoke City, and while Moore was coy on the reports of his arrival it has now been confirmed that he’s back on board at Hillsborough.

Flint had a loan spell with Wednesday in 2020/21 after being brought in by Garry Monk to aid the club’s relegation battle, but his time was unfortunately cut short by injury and he ended up returning to Cardiff City, for whom he played at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time around the circumstances have changed, with Darren Moore spearheading a promotion push rather than a fight at the other end of the table, and he wants Flint to come in and bolster their backline following a string of defensive injuries that was recently made worse with the news that Michael Ihiekwe will only return towards the end of the season.

It was confirmed in a statement on the club’s official website this afternoon, saying, “The Owls have welcomed towering defender Aden Flint back to Hillsborough for a second loan spell. The centre half joins from Championship side Stoke for the remainder of the season...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 33-year-old will wear shirt number 44 and is eligible to feature in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie against Fleetwood at Hillsborough.”