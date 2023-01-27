Sheffield Wednesday could have both George Byers and Barry Bannan back available by the time they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough.

There are a big couple of weeks ahead for the Owls as they fight to keep up their remarkable unbeaten run, starting with a visit from Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup this coming weekend.

Both Byers and Bannan have missed games lately through injury, but Darren Moore says that the former could return as early as tomorrow – news that will come as a big boost to the fanbase.

“It depends with George,” Moore told the Star. “He’s been back in, but after we finish this press conference we’ve got another training session. He was never that far away, but with his injury at Wycombe he suffered a cut to top of his foot and severe bruising around it.

“We spoke about him managing the contact of the ball, and if he can manage that - which he has been doing - and there’s no reaction then we see now reason why he can’t be part of the squad tomorrow, whether on the bench or starting.

“But also, if he needs to miss another week then we understand.”

With Bannan, meanwhile, he won’t be back this weekend – but his manager says that there’s a possibility of him returning for the visit of Plymouth.

Sheffield Wednesday have had both George Byers and Barry Bannan out injured. (Steve Ellis)

He said of his skipper, “There’s a real good chance. He’s been back in training, he’s been training really well, and he’s making sure that the next day he’s got no reaction. As long as he comes in fine then it’s another solid block. He’s looking really, really good.”

Wednesday take on Fleetwood tomorrow before the visit of Plymouth, and then make the trip to Ipswich Town for the third of three important games in a row.