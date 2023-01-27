Sheffield Wednesday have granted Plymouth Argyle’s request for more tickets to their League One fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday have granted Plymouth Argyle more tickets for their visit to Hillsborough. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

It was reported earlier this week that Plymouth had sold out their original allocation for their trip to Hillsborough, and that efforts to secure more had been unsuccessful.

Now though, after ‘further discussions’ it has been confirmed that they’ve been granted a further 500 tickets - which takes their following to just under 4,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Pilgrims on Friday read, “Following further discussion with Sheffield Wednesday regarding next Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough, we are pleased to say that we have been given another 500 tickets.

“We have 200 in the upper tier and 300 in the lower tier available... This will take our total allocation for the game to 3,700 and there will be no further tickets once these are all gone.”

It’s a game that could prove to be pivotal in the League One title race, with Wednesday able to go top with a win and the visitors opening up a considerable gap if they pick all three points. It’s no wonder that a big crowd is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a significant trip for the travelling faithful in green, but they’ll be met by tens of thousands of Wednesdayites chanting for the other team in a game that is being set up as one of the best of the season so far between two teams in fantastic form.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s game against Cheltenham Town has been set for March 28th at 7.45pm after it was postponed due to a frozen pitch earlier this week.