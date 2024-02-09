Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls play host to the Blues at 8pm this evening in a huge contest towards the bottom of the Championship table, and both sides will know how much a victory would mean in their pursuit for survival.

Wednesday and Birmingham have both lost their last two games heading into this tie, and will be eager to get back to winning ways – but with Danny Röhl’s side having conceded eight in the space of 20 minutes over two games Mowbray sees a way to knock the stuffing out of them.

He does, however, see the Owls as a tough challenge, insisting that no game is an easy one in this division.

“I’ve been in the league too long to underestimate anyone,” Mowbray said before the game. “I think every team is more than capable in this division, and they’ve got players who can hurt any team. I’ve been watching some of their recent games and I know they made nine changes in midweek against Coventry and lost by four goals.

“Against Huddersfield for an hour they were 0-0 and making it a tight game, and then in 12 minutes they lost four goals. If you’re going to take anything from that then you might take that if we start fast and aggressive and score early then they might find it difficult emotionally - but they look to me like a very competitive team.

“They play on the front foot, they’re aggressive, and their transitions are fast and direct - and we have to be mindful that every team can give you problems and I’ve got no queries in my mind that this is a really tough game. I would guard the supporters of the mentality that this is an easy game - there are no easy games in the Championship.