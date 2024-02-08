Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented 18-year-old was back in the goals this week as he found the net in the 4-1 defeat to Coventry City, a moment which was the only real positive on a difficult night for the Owls as their cup run came to an end.

Cadamarteri has been in and out of the starting XI in recent weeks after he burst onto the scene late last year, and his manager insists that he’s wary of heaping too much pressure on his young shoulders.

He told The Star, “Some weeks ago I spoke about the development of our players, and how there is a big hope in our young players… He was our hope in our games, again and again and again, and I think it’s not fair - he needs time to improve, and I’m always speaking with Bailey about this topic.

“He’s a great player who has a great future, but it’s step by step. He cannot be our only hope, and this is important. It’s good that he scored, it’ll see some of his self confidence come back, and he’s been working hard in training. It’s momentum, which you need as a striker, and it’s good to see him working hard for 90 minutes.