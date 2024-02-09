News you can trust since 1887
System change and a Hillsborough debut - A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday may well decide to change things up when they take on Birmingham City this evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 9th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

The Owls take on the Blues at Hillsborough this evening in what has become a huge game for the home side following the demoralising defeat to Huddersfield Town, and with them being the first teams to play this weekend it gives them a chance to close the gap on those above them.

Wednesday have had a rough time of it lately having gone over a month without a win in any competition, and they will be desperate to pick up all three points on home turf against a Birmingham side that don't sit too far above them on the Championship table.

With far too many goals having been shipped recently Danny Röhl may look to convert to a back five, and there could be an opportunity to hand a home debut to one of his new signings - here's a look at how Wednesday could line up later tonight:

Fully expect him to return to the sticks after missing the game against Coventry due to being cup-tied.

1. James Beadle - GK

Fully expect him to return to the sticks after missing the game against Coventry due to being cup-tied.

Offers the Owls a big option in terms of getting up and down the right side with his pace - was one of many rested in midweek.

2. Pol Valentin - RWB

Offers the Owls a big option in terms of getting up and down the right side with his pace - was one of many rested in midweek.

Came on in the second half against Coventry after being given a break for the first 45, and you'd expect him back in the starting XI for this one.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - RCB

Came on in the second half against Coventry after being given a break for the first 45, and you'd expect him back in the starting XI for this one.

Hasn't played since the defeat to Southampton, but after a couple of games where Wednesday have shipped multiple goals Röhl may be tempted to bring him back.

4. Bambo Diaby - CB

Hasn't played since the defeat to Southampton, but after a couple of games where Wednesday have shipped multiple goals Röhl may be tempted to bring him back.

