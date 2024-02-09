The Owls take on the Blues at Hillsborough this evening in what has become a huge game for the home side following the demoralising defeat to Huddersfield Town, and with them being the first teams to play this weekend it gives them a chance to close the gap on those above them.
Wednesday have had a rough time of it lately having gone over a month without a win in any competition, and they will be desperate to pick up all three points on home turf against a Birmingham side that don't sit too far above them on the Championship table.
With far too many goals having been shipped recently Danny Röhl may look to convert to a back five, and there could be an opportunity to hand a home debut to one of his new signings - here's a look at how Wednesday could line up later tonight: