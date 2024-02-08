Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United has been moved after Yorkshire derby decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday held Leeds to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road early in the season, and will be desperate for better on home turf in their desperate search for points as the business end of the 2023/24 campaign approaches.

It has been confirmed that the game has been selected for television, meaning a shift in date and time for fans attending.

A statement from the club read, "The Owls’ Championship home game with Leeds United has been selected for live TV broadcast coverage by Sky Sports. The derby contest was originally scheduled for Saturday 9 March and moves to Friday 8 March, kick-off 8:00pm."

The two clubs are in very different situations as they approach the end of the season, with the Owls battling to stay up and Leeds aiming to get out of the Championship at the other end - and three points in this one could be huge for their respective ambitions.