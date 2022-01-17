It was reported on Monday by Yorkshire Live that the Owls had shown an interest in the 24-year-old centre back, and now our colleagues over at the Lancashire Evening Post have given some information on whether a deal could get done.

According to Dave Seddon, Wednesday are one of three League One clubs that have shown an interest in the defender, with Preston reportedly open to the idea of him going out on loan as long as favourable terms are reached regarding the percentage of his wage that will be paid.

Storey signed a new deal with PNE last year that will see him through to 2025, however he has not made a single appearance under new boss, Ryan Lowe, and it appears that he’s fallen down the pecking order for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The LEP state that ‘no offer which covers a suitable portion of Storey's wages has been made’ at this point in time, with the club eager to at least get a sizeable chunk of his pay packet contributed by any potential suitors.

Wednesday are known to be in the market for centre backs following an injury crisis that has seen them play without a single recognised central defender in some of their recent games, with Danny Batth, Mark Beevers and Haydon Roberts all being mentioned as possible options this window.